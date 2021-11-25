Fire at St. Augustine High School under control and under investigation

Firefighters are currently working to get the blaze under control.

NEW ORLEANS — According to Eyewitnesses, a fire has broken out at St. Augustine High School.

Witnesses said they saw smoke was seen coming from the roof of one of the buildings and called authorities. The cause of the fire is not known at the moment.

According to our reporter on the scene, Mike McDaniel, the blaze is now under control as it is confined to one section of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

From @WWLTV reporter @jdcarrere, there appears to be a minor fire at @StAugnola. Working to confirm exactly where, we have a crew en route pic.twitter.com/5DAYIprmhV — Charisse Gibson (@OkayCharisse) November 25, 2021

