NEW ORLEANS -- An entertainment company is looking to turn an abandoned warehouse in the Lower Garden District into a restaurant, bar and music hall.

While some residents are excited about revitalizing the end of Magazine Street, others don't want a club moving into the neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the entertainment company told WWL-TV that the space will have a maximum capacity of 250 people, will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and that a supplemental parking plan is in place. However, some residents don't want the venue in the neighborhood, especially Willy and Elizabeth Monaghan, who's studio shares a wall with the proposed entertainment space.

"With the amount of noise that's going to be legal here, it will make this place unusable whenever they have live music events," Willy Monaghan said about his studio.

"We're concerned about noise, we're concerned about patrons coming and going," his wife, Elizabeth, agreed.

Neighbors are not all on the same page. James Braendeo is one of the closest residents to the space, living just two houses away. He's all for it.

"Honestly, I'm looking forward to it, I think it will be a great addition to the neighborhood, this is what New Orleans is," Braendeo said.

Local business owner Scott Wood is also on board.

"I'm absolutely for it, I love live music, I'm a big proponent of live music throughout the city," Wood said.

It's now up to City Council to decide if the project moves forward. The council was scheduled to vote on the zoning permit Thursday, but due to the controversy over the space, Councilmember Jay Banks deferred the matter to Sept. 20.

© 2018 WWL