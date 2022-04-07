NOLA City Council: 'Harmony Circle' proposed as new name for Lee Circle

“In 2022, we should not see monuments to white supremacy which work to tear our country apart and treat our ancestors as less than human,” said Councilmember Harris.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — (The above video is from January 2022)

New Orleans District B Councilmember Lesli Harris made a push to the city council to change the name of Lee Circle.

In the council meeting Thursday, Harris proposed the new name to be "Harmony Circle," as she said the change would honor the values that truly matter to our city.

“In 2022, we should not see monuments to white supremacy which work to tear our country apart and treat our ancestors as less than human,” said Councilmember Harris. "The word harmony reflects the city of New Orleans, where we all join together to make our community whole, unique and joyful.”

The proposal, Ordinance Cal. No. 33,687, was heavily discussed by the City Council Street Renaming Commission as a part of their public engagement process. The proposal comes after the historic renaming of Robert E. Lee Blvd. to Allen Toussaint Blvd.

“The reasons that necessitated taking down the Robert E. Lee monument are the same reasons why Lee Circle must be renamed," said State Representative Royce Duplessis. "I am proud to support the renaming of Lee Circle to Harmony Circle. Harmony is emblematic of New Orleans, as we celebrate blending our diversity together as a strength.”

In January, a sculpture created by New York-based artist Simone Leigh was placed ground level in the circle. The 12-feet-tall art, Sentinel (Mami Wata) is said to be an homage to history and continued presence of traditions of the African diaspora in New Orleans," according to the Prospect.5 website.

"This city has such a rich and multicultural history. When we come together, we create something better, something more than these individual cultures and traditions. We create a New Orleans that we can all take pride and joy in. Harmony Circle gives us the opportunity to unite our people rather than divide them and will be a beacon of light for future generations," said Mark Raymond, Jr., Vice-Chair of the City Council Street Renaming Commission.