NOLA Public Schools report over 2,000 COVID cases

NEW ORLEANS — NOLA Public Schools reported 2,233 total cases of COVID-19 (597 staff; 1,636 students) from the 81 schools in the district as of January 7, according to school officials.

All students and staff received a COVID-19 test before returning to school after the Winter Break. Officials say 18,100 tests were administered between Jan. 1-7 with a positive test rate among those tested of approximately 13 percent.

2,192 individuals are in quarantine due to the positive tests.

“We are doing our best as a school community to protect our students, teachers, and support staff and preserve in-person learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. “I am grateful to everyone in our school community, staff, teachers, parents, and students, for their work protecting themselves and their friends, families, and colleagues.”

Officials also say the increase in their school community's positive test rate, is another reason why all eligible students should be vaccinated by the District-established deadline of Feb. 1.

The vaccination rate among 5-17 year-olds across New Orleans is currently 35 percent according to City data.

Contact your school or visit www.nolapublicschools.com/vaccinations for www.ready.nola.gov for details on testing and vaccination sites.