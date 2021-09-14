NOPD: 1 man dead after being shot in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Central City.
According to NOPD the man was shot in the 1200 block of South Saratoga Street.
He was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, where he later died from his injuries.
The victim's identity is not known at the moment and no further details are available.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
