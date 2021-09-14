x
NOPD: 1 man dead after being shot in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Central City. 

According to NOPD the man was shot in the 1200 block of South Saratoga Street. 

He was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, where he later died from his injuries. 

The victim's identity is not known at the moment and no further details are available.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

