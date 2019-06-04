NEW ORLEANS —

For about an hour, NOPD used K-9’s and tactical gear to get one of three suspects into custody.

“I’ve seen them with guns searching in yards,” St. Roch neighbor Louis Jones said.

“Next thing you know, there was about 30 or 40 other cops pulled up,” St. Roch resident Michael Peart said.

NOPD officials told Eyewitness News that officers at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and I-610 saw a vehicle matching the description of an SUV reported stolen, connected to an armed robbery that happened two weeks ago in the 1200 block of Music Street.

Officers followed the SUV onto I-610 West, and watched as it exited at Canal Boulevard, before quickly getting onto I-610 East and speeding up.

NOPD officials said because the suspects were believed to be involved in a violent crime, a vehicle pursuit was requested and authorized.

The vehicle got off at Elysian Fields Avenue then traveled north before stopping in the 1800 block of the street. Authorities said the three suspects got out and fled on foot. Two were taken into custody. 18-year-old Roman Coates was arrested about a block away.

“I saw they had police on Elysian Fields, Marigny and Mandeville,” Jones said.

Jones said he was just getting home when the noticed all of the commotion. He’s relieved knowing the situation ended peacefully.

“Yes, I’m happy! They need to have police 24/7 around this area. It’s rough,” Jones said.

Eyewitness News is the only station that captured 18-year-old Roman Coates’s arrest this afternoon.

New numbers released this week by the NOPD show violent crime numbers have gone down in New Orleans in the first quarter of 2019.

Murders are down 46 percent compared to 2018; Non-fatal shootings are down 17 percent compared to 2018; Armed robberies are down eight percent and simple robberies are down 26 percent compared to last year.

Jones says he’d like to see more of an improvement, especially in the St. Roch neighborhood.

“Only time you see them is when they’re coming to apprehend somebody. Or, very seldom do you see them ride through here. I mean, they need to have police riding around here 24/7,” Jones said.

Coates and the other two suspects will be booked for possession of stolen property and traffic violations.

Additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Detectives are also investigating the possibility of the vehicle and suspects being involved in additional criminal incidents in the Third District.

