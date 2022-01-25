NOPD asking for help finding missing man

According to investigators, Mutin was last seen by his wife on Sunday, January 23 walking in the 2600 block of Touro Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating 47-year-old Darnell Mutin. He was reported missing on Monday.

Mutin was last seen by his wife on Sunday, January 23 walking in the 2600 block of Touro Street, according to investigators.

Anyone with information that can help locate Darnell Mutin should contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 821-2222 or the Fifth District at (504) 658-6050.