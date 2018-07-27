NEW ORLEANS - Who runs the world?

The New Orleans Police Department shared their entry into the viral #LipSyncChallenge that has spread across the country on social media. Six women officers with the NOPD can be seen dancing and singing to Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls).”

“We may be a little late to the party, but no one knows how to party better than we do in NOLA,” the NOPD’s Facebook post said.

Story continues under video. Can’t see the video? Click here.

To add a little more New Orleans flair, the women filmed the performance at Mardi Gras World.

A statement from the department said it is proud of the nearly 300 female officers currently serving the City of New Orleans.

By Friday morning, the post has been seen 44,000 times and shared more than 1,300 times.

© 2018 WWL