NEW ORLEANS — One of the sons of New Orleans’ new police chief found himself behind bars Tuesday.

Shane Ferguson surrendered to police in connection with a domestic dispute during the weekend, NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham said in a prepared statement.

Details about the dispute were not immediately available.

“While this is a family matter, Chief (Shaun) Ferguson wants to be clear that the NOPD will conduct a proper and complete investigation, just like we do in every case,” Cunningham said.

Shaun Ferguson was sworn in as the NOPD’s new superintendent last Friday.

He replaced Michael Harrison, who retired to take over as the commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department.

