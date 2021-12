No injuries have so far been reported.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has confirmed a bank robbery occurred at the Capitol One Bank, in the lobby of the Hibernia Bank Building in the 300 block Carondelet St.

The robbery occurred between 11:00 and 11:30 this morning.

The investigation has been taken over by the FBI, who has yet to provide any further information regarding the incident.