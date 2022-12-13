New Orleans police officer fatally shot in Gentilly 'It's a bad day'

Officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Touro Street where they found the body of a 36-year-old woman.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department was found dead during a wellness check in Gentilly on Tuesday morning.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Touro Street where they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who was later identified as an NOPD officer. Ferguson did not share the officer's name, saying that it was unclear if her family was notified about her death.

Neighbors told WWL-TV that they heard a gunshot in the area around 8:39 a.m.

Ferguson said the department's homicide division was investigating the case as an "unclassified death."

“It is a bad day,” Ferguson said and a brief media conference on the scene. “And I just ask that you keep our officers, and this community, and this family in your prayers. We will continue to give our support to the family and especially to our officers as they are going through this grieving moment.”