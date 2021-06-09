NOPD finds fatally wounded man in car on Claiborne Ave. bridge

No information on how the man was injured was released, and NOPD officials have not given any details about a suspect or motive in the case.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was found fatally wounded in an SUV on the Claiborne Avenue bridge Wednesday morning, according to the NOPD.

The victim was found around 10:52 a.m., when officers responded to a medical call near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Poland Avenue.

Responding officers found the man seated in a silver SUV with some kind of wound. Although it's unclear if he was shot or stabbed, the man was declared dead at the scene.

No information on how the man was injured was released, and NOPD officials have not given any details about a suspect or motive in the case.

More Stories: