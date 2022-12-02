NOPD 'Front Porch Roll Call' connects police officers with the people they serve

NOPD plans to hold "Front Porch Roll Calls" every month and will pick their location based on crime trends.

NEW ORLEANS — At the beginning of every shift, police officers gather for roll call. It's a chance for them to get on the same page before they face whatever challenges the day holds.

Saturday, police took that roll call onto the streets of New Orleans.

New Orleans police officers gathered with Uptown neighbors for a "Front Porch Roll Call." It's an event where officers meet citizens where they live and let them know what's going on inside the precinct -- but their real goal is to hear what they have to say.

"You could see from today, the amount of turnout, it created dialogue between officers and the citizens," Lt. Ryan Lubrano said. "We got a lot of good questions."

Questions from people like Jeanie Keck, whose daughter was carjacked at gunpoint right outside their home.

"They got into her car, they took away her computer, her purse, everything," Keck said. "We're all shook up. He put a gun to her face."

The violent carjacking was traumatizing, but today's event helped bring back her sense of security.

"I want to thank (NOPD)," Keck said. "The day my daughter was carjacked four police cars showed up and stayed with us."

She wasn't the only one there to show her support for NOPD. Dozen of neighbors joined officers on a peace walk through the neighborhood. A show of solidarity in the face of a violent crime surge in New Orleans.

"It’s important for the officers to understand that people have their support. Also to hear thank you," New Orleans City councilman Joe Giarrusso said. "For people in public service frequently when you’re a police officer a firefighter, EMS, you don’t get that gratification back."

Police say that support plays a big part in making New Orleans safer.

NOPD plans to hold "Front Porch Roll Calls" every month and will pick their location based on crime trends. Saturday's roll call was held at the corner of Henry Clay Avenue and Camp Street due to a recent string of carjackings in the area.