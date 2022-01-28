NOPD investigates fatal traffic accident in Pines Village

According to police, the incident happened in the 7300 block of Downman Road.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality in the Pine Village area Friday night.

Officers report the victim at the location was a man, who was declared dead.

No further information is available at this time but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.

#NOPDAlert: Officers are on scene of traffic fatality in 7300 blk of Downman Road. Initial reports show male victim who has been declared deceased. pic.twitter.com/fREo8L5HTK — NOPD (@NOPDNews) January 29, 2022

