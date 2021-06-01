x
NOPD investigating Central City double shooting

According to police, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and S. Saratoga Street.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting in Central City Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and S. Saratoga Street.

Two unidentified victims were wounded in the shooting. Both have been taken to the hospital.

