NOPD investigating Central City double shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting in Central City Tuesday night.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and S. Saratoga Street.
Two unidentified victims were wounded in the shooting. Both have been taken to the hospital.
