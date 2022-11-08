NOPD investigating fatal Twin Span accident

The crash occurred at mile marker 257 on I-10 East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating a two-vehicle accident that resulted in one person's death.

NOPD officials have not yet revealed what they believe may have caused the crash. The deceased victim is a woman, who died after being taken to a hospital by EMS. The other driver, a man, was also taken to a hospital, where officials say he is in stable condition.

The crash resulted in the closing of the eastbound lanes of the Twin Span heading into Orleans Parish for about an hour. The bridge has since reopened.