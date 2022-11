A man died from a gunshot wound Wednesday night. NOPD is in the early stages of its investigation.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Little Woods area Wednesday night, according to a press release.

The release said that the shooting happened at the 131000 block of Bishop Morton Drive.

After learning of the event at about 9:29 p.m., the man was confirmed dead on the scene with a gunshot wound at about 9:51 p.m., the release said.