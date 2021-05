Officers found the unidentified victim around 9:06 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward.

According to New Orleans Police, a man was killed this morning in the 1400 block of Tricou Street, between North Claiborne Avenue and St. Claude Avenue.

