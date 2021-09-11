NOPD investigating shooting on I-10 in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and wounded while driving on I-10 in New Orleans East Saturday.
According to New Orleans police, the unidentified male victim was driving on I-10 East near the Downman Road exit around 6 p.m. when he was shot in the leg.
Police are also on the scene of a shooting in Gentilly Woods on Chef Menteur Highway.
According to NOPD, an unidentified victim was shot, possible more than once, in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest information.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.