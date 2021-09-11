NOPD investigating shooting on I-10 in New Orleans East

Police say a man was shot in the leg while driving on I-10E near the Downman Road Exit.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and wounded while driving on I-10 in New Orleans East Saturday.

According to New Orleans police, the unidentified male victim was driving on I-10 East near the Downman Road exit around 6 p.m. when he was shot in the leg.

Police are also on the scene of a shooting in Gentilly Woods on Chef Menteur Highway.

According to NOPD, an unidentified victim was shot, possible more than once, in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

