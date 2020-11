Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a shooting in Mid-City.

According to NOPD, a man was shot in the 2500 block of Perdido Street, between Broad and South Galvez.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

