NOPD investigating viral Instagram video of shooting

The Instagram account which posted the video claims the shooting took place in New Orleans, but it is unclear if the shooting was in Louisiana at all.

NEW ORLEANS — You might have seen a video circulating online that shows a gunman firing at homes from a moving vehicle.

The NOPD is now investigating that video after several commenters claimed it was shot in New Orleans, though the location of the incident remains unclear.

The short clip was posted by a popular New Orleans Instagram account called, "Get Your Kids NOLA."

Some people have commented on the post saying that they believe it was actually shot in Texas.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Instagram account on Tuesday morning to ask where they obtained the video.

"A spam page sent the video and said that her ex sent her the video," the account said.

When Eyewitness News asked for the video or name of the account that sent the video, "Get Your Kids NOLA" did not respond.

"NOPD is aware of this incident/video and is actively investigating," the NOPD said on Tuesday afternoon.

NOPD would not say if they believe the video was shot in New Orleans or not.

Eyewitness News shared the video with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department.

"I am not aware of anything like this being reported to us," JPSO Captain Jason Rivarde said.