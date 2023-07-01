NOPD investigating traffic fatality in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision in the area of Pritchard Place and Dublin Street, according to a press release.
The collision involved two vehicles and one subject has been pronounced deceased.
The incident happened at around 2:33 p.m. on Saturday. The NOPD has no additional information to share at this time.
