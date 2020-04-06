Watch @ 11 a.m.: NOPD leaders address use of tear gas at George Floyd protest

The NOPD released canisters of gas into a crowd of protesters on the Crescent City Connection bridge Wednesday night, ending a streak of peaceful demonstrations.

NEW ORLEANS — After being lauded for peaceful demonstrations the night before, New Orleans' George Floyd protests broke down Wednesday and ending with crowds tear gassed by the police on the Crescent City Connection bridge.

NOLA.com's Ramon Vargas said a law enforcement officer told him that five people were arrested in the incident.

The gas, which caused hundreds of protests to scatter from the bridge coughing and eyes burning, ended several days of peaceful marches on the streets of New Orleans to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police brutality in the U.S.

While the New Orleans Police Department addressed the tear gassing on Twitter during the protests, there is contention about the use of rubber bullets on civilians. Officials said there were no non-lethal bullets fired into the crowd. Witnesses at the scene say otherwise.

NOPD officials say they were forced to use the gas to disperse the crowd after a handful of people began trying to shove through the police line on the bridge.

NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson and police leaders are scheduled to address the protests and the department's use of force at 11 a.m. Thursday, outside the NOPD headquarters on Broad Street.

Protests in New Orleans had been among the more peaceful ones with police often closing the roads for marchers and Tuesday night officers even knelt when they met with protesters who closed down I-10 temporarily for traffic.

