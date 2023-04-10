NOPD looking for help in locating suspect accused of rape

The press release said that the suspect sexually assaulted four victims.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD Special Victim's Division is looking for help in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection with four sexual assaults, according to a press release.

NOPD said the assaults happened in the 3100 and 3300 block of Rue Parc Fontaine on April 3, 7, and 9 of this month.

The press release said that the suspect sexually assaulted four victims.

"Anyone with information or can identify this suspect is urged to contact the Special Victims Division at (504) 658-5523 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867," the press release said.