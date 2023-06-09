NOPD looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that caused life-threatening injuries

The June 2 crash resulted in a motorcyclist receiving life-threatening injuries

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for help in locating a suspect vehicle and driver that allegedly took part in a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

On June 2, at 11:00 a.m. a motorcyclist was driving on the intersection of Wisner Boulevard and Friedrichs Drive when he was struck by a gray/silver pickup truck with a camper top.

The truck fled the scene. NOPD Traffic Division's Hit and Run Investigations Unit obtained an image of the vehicle they believe was used in this incident.

The vehicle has possible front-end damage on the driver's side consistent with a crash.

"The pictured vehicle was seen turning from Paris Avenue onto Gentilly Boulevard at about 11:02 a.m. on June 2, before accessing Interstate 610 East at the Gentilly Boulevard on-ramp," the press release said.

"Anyone with additional information on this incident, the suspect vehicle and/or the vehicle’s driver is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Division Hit and Run Investigations Unit at 504-658-6210. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP."