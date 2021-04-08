NOPD: Man killed after traffic accident in N.O East

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a traffic accident in New Orleans East.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the accident happened near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway.
From video obtained by WWLTV, an illegal street vehicle was shown at the scene laying on its side surrounded by police tape. Another vehicle was near the scene but it is unknown if the vehicle was involved.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
