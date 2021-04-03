Man missing after leaving New Orleans party. Police investigating foul play

New Orleans police are investigating the possibility of foul play being involved in Marquise Jones’ disappearance.

The New Orleans Police Department said Thursday that Marquise Jones was last seen in the 2600 block of Onzaga Street around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, when he was reportedly leaving a house party and heading to Slidell.

The police department said detectives are investigating the possibility of foul play being involved in Jones’ disappearance.

Anyone with information about Jone’s whereabouts or his disappearance is asked to call the NOPD detectives at 504-658-6010.

