NOPD headquarters closed, in need of air conditioning repair

The department, which is headquartered at 715 S. Broad St., said business can, mostly, take place as usual with employees working offsite.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD headquarters was forced to temporarily shut down on Wednesday, after an air conditioning issue, officials said.

The department, headquartered at 715 S. Broad St., said business can mostly take place as usual with employees working offsite.

"The availability of technology tools such as laptops ... affords many employees the ability to still carry out their normal work duties at other locations, including other NOPD buildings."

The closure happened amid a dangerous heat index in New Orleans, with high temperatures set to approach 100 degrees.