NOPD officer arrested and charged with domestic violence

According to the agency Officer Aleman was placed on emergency suspension after surrendering to police.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police officer has been arrested on charges of Domestic violence.

According to partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune, NOPD said Emilio Aleman "was involved in a domestic incident with a dating partner."

Aleman was booked Friday with home invasion while armed, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling while armed, false imprisonment while armed and attempted third-degree rape after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson made a statement:

“This type of alleged behavior will not be condoned and will not be tolerated. Police officers must live by the laws they enforce, and these accusations run counter to everything we swear an oath to uphold.”

The Public Integrity Bureau and Domestic Violence Unit investigated the case.