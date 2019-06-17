NEW ORLEANS — An NOPD officer and two suspects were injured during a shootout following an apparent attempted armed robbery at a CVS drug store on Prytania Street Monday morning.

The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. in the 4900 block of Prytania.

The officer and one of the suspects was said to be stable at the hospital. A second suspect was captured a short time later, according to Ramon Vargas, of the New Orleans Advocate. He was apparently injured 'in some manner.'

According to Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, officers were responding to an armed robbery in progress and encountered two armed suspects.

Three officers exchanged gunfire with the suspects and the officer was shot in the shoulder.

Ferguson said the officer was "in good spirits."

Shortly after the exchange, and prior to the capture of the second suspect, Ferguson and the NOPD asked residents in the area to stay in their homes.

Ferguson said the shooting was being investigated by the Force Investigation Team and that federal monitors were on the scene as well.