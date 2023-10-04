Officer who miraculously survived shooting to brain, dies 2 and a half years later

Abney is remembered by the NOPD for his courage, commitment to duty and strength while battling life-threatening injuries.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police officer who survived an ambush in the French Quarter has died.

This weekend, Trevor Abney passed away in his home on the Northshore. He died from complications related to a wound suffered during the ambush.

The October 30, 2020, attack was caught on security video.

Abney was shot in the face while sitting inside his patrol car near Royal and St. Philip streets.

Police would later say Abney and his partner Officer Brooke Duncan, who received only minor injuries, were ambushed by a gunman passing by in the back of a pedicab.

Police arrested the alleged gunman, 44-year-old Donnell Linwood Hansel within minutes of the shooting.

Abney spoke about the attack in an exclusive interview several months later with former WWL-TV anchor Karen Swensen.

“When I looked back up, I saw a round circle in the windshield dead center,” he said. “I immediately knew that we were ambushed. I caught it in the left cheek, and I was instantly blind. I’m shot in the face. I couldn’t even cuss like I wanted. All that came out after that was primal sounds. The type of sounds I can’t even describe in writing or recreate.”

Abney survived the shooting with a 40-caliber bullet lodged in the middle of his brain right between his eyes.

It was too dangerous to remove.

That left Abney knowing one day he could possibly have a deadly seizure or stroke.

“With all the little bit of medical training that I’ve ever had, I’m like there’s no freakin’ way I should survive that,” Abney said. “I’ve become a little bit more religious after that.”

“That’s not just pure luck,” he added. “For it to wiggle worm its way around all of that and not just cause massive hemorrhaging, there’s something else going on there. I’ve been doing a lot more praying than I did before.”

Officer Abney battled his injuries for two and a half years.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell sent her condolences to Abney’s family.

“He had a remarkable recovery and definitely just a sad loss to the New Orleans Police Department family and the city of New Orleans and just unexpected. It was unexpected,” Cantrell said.

In a written statement, NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork said:

All of us here at the New Orleans Police Department are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Senior Police Officer Trevor Abney.

It is always difficult to receive the news of the passing of a fellow officer. Officer Abney was a valued member of the police department who served the community with compassion and professionalism. During his eight years with the department, Officer Abney received a commendation for exemplary performance in the line of duty that saved the life of a citizen as well as the Purple Heart Medal for injuries received in the line of duty.

Officer Abney joined the New Orleans Police Department in 2015. Upon completion of the Academy, he was assigned as a field recruit in the Fifth, Sixth and Eighth districts. In December 2015, he began his permanent assignment in the Eighth District where he continued to serve with distinction until he was wounded. His presence will be greatly missed by all his fellow officers as well as people in the community.

Our most sincere thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Abney during this tragic and difficult time.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement on Abeny's passing:

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of New Orleans Senior Police Officer Trevor Abney, who died unexpectedly yesterday. My deepest condolences to his family and to the New Orleans Police Department - both of whom have lost a man cherished, loved and dedicated. A decorated public servant, Officer Abney will be greatly missed by his peers, family members and the City of New Orleans.