NEW ORLEANS- Injured in a car wreck and taken to jail. It's what Oliver Thomas says happened to him during the early evening hours of May 31 when he got into an accident on Dwyer near Read Boulevard in New Orleans East.

"I'm glad it didn't rain. Had that ditch been full of water, it could've been a lot worse. Of course the car was totaled," Thomas said.

Thomas and his family went to the hospital, with the NOPD along side them.

He says while tending to his scrapes and bruises, officers placed him under arrest for having a suspended license and a warrant out for his arrest in another parish.

"Just to have to go through being arrested in the emergency room, while I was in a gurney. Not being able to see my kids in pediatric emergency, that was a lot more trauma than the actual accident," Thomas said.

Thomas takes full responsibility for his suspended license, but says arresting him for this is unnecessary, especially when he says police have bigger issues on the streets.

"If you remember, the log shows that there was a shootout happening, the same time, those two officers were assigned to me. Where someone died," Thomas said.

The New Orleans City Council passed an ordinance to address situations such as this unanimously this afternoon. Instead of arresting a driver with a suspended license, officers can issue a summons, sending that person to court. But Council Member at Large Helena Moreno says these new changes do not mean a driver can just cruise away.

"What would happen then, as other departments have been doing is either the car would be towed, or someone else with a valid drivers license would drive the vehicle from that point on," Moreno said.

Former NOPD Police Chief Ronal Surpas believes this is a good step towards improving policing, while lowering the number of non-criminal arrests.

"It's not necessarily new that the New Orleans Police Department would use summonses in lieu of an arrest, but it's important the council continues to say these are the places where we think you should," Surpas said.

