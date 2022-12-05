NOPD officers moving to 12 hour shifts this summer to combat violent crime

The pilot program comes with the launch of Operation Golden Eagle 2 in the city.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police officers will be moving to 12 hour shifts this summer under a new program leaders hope will curb the city’s violent crime problem.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced Thursday that officers will take on the longer shifts as part of a new pilot program launched along side NOPD’s Operation Golden Eagle 2.

“We have heard the concerns of our citizens and by having more officers on the streets by the undertaking of this new shift and deployment, we hope to improve our response times, deter any furtherance in crimes and create more visibility in our communities,” Ferguson said.

He also said that he’s listened to the concerns NOPD officers have about the new shifts and he believes it will have a “positive impact on morale.”

Operation Golden Eagle 2 will also bring more Louisiana State Troopers to the city as well as NOPD’s federal partners. Ferguson did not say how many troopers would be deployed.

“The City of New Orleans benefited from the results of this operation last summer, and we intend to make sure the city benefits again,” Ferguson said.

A curfew will also be in effect for all children 17-and-under. That curfew starts at 8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 9 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. Ferguson said that officers will bring the children home the first two times they’re seen out after curfew, but parents will be cited starting with the third time.

Operation Golden Eagle 2 begins on June 1 and goes through August. Ferguson said he will evaluate the program’s impact after that to determine if those extended 12-hour shifts should be used in the future.

