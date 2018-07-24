NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating two officers who are suspected of sending a man to the hospital after a fight early Tuesday in Mid-City while they were off duty.

Sources told WWL-TV and The New Orleans Advocate that the officers were defending themselves after a disagreement between them and a patron at Mid-City Yacht Club ended with the man trying to attack them around the corner while they were walking home.

“Superintendent Michael Harrison has been briefed and the department’s Public Integrity Bureau has been actively investigating since the report came in early this morning,” a statement from the NOPD late Tuesday morning confirmed. “PIB investigators continue to gather evidence and are currently in the process of interviewing witnesses.”

Neighbors who live in the area said they saw police activity at Baudin and South Murat streets, two blocks away from the bar, about 3 a.m. They also said police were scouring the neighborhood shortly after sunrise to look for any video of the alleged attack.

Splatters of blood remained in the street at the corner by late morning. New Orleans EMS said they treated the man, whose name was not released. He was being treated at University Medical Center.

Sources said the fight was spurred by a disagreement between the officers and the men. That disagreement began inside the bar at Baudin and S. St. Patrick.

An NOPD spokesman said Harrison would release additional information Tuesday afternoon. The officers have not been identified.

The unidentified civilian wore “military garb,” according to sources, which led one of the officers to question his military record. That officer, the sources said, is a veteran.

What happened next remained murky Tuesday morning, but sources said the officers eventually left the bar, only to find the man following them in his car.

He got out of his car, the sources said, and threatened the officers who attacked him in self-defense. One source said the man was wielding a large walking stick as a weapon.

The officers then called police, who responded to the scene. A detective was seen at the bar Tuesday morning.

Employees at Mid-City Yacht Club declined to comment. Messages left the the bar’s owner were not immediately returned.

Eyewitness Investigator Mike Perlstein contributed to this report.

