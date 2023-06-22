Police looking for New Orleans man missing since February

Johnny Leonard was first reported missing in February from the 8000 block of Brevard Street.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD are looking for a man who went missing in New Orleans in February.

Johnny Leonard III, 36, was reported missing to NOPD from the 8000 block of Brevard Street in New Orleans East.

NOPD said Leonard is 5-foot-11-inches and weighs about 200 pounds. His nickname is, "Little John."

Leonard had been living in a group home on Paris Avenue, but his family had not seen him since he was hospitalized for a period of time in Dec. 2022. They said he has a medical condition, and his family doesn't suspect foul play.

Leonard's family have asked anyone with information to contact them. Johnny Leonard's phone number is 254-462-4035 and Joyce Leonard's number is 281-662-5009.



You can also call the Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.