NOPD Plan 'to save the city' | 212 more officers on the street, 50 recommendations

Since the report consists of recommendations, it is not yet known if all of the suggestions will be adopted, or which may generate controversy in the ranks.

NEW ORLEANS — The re-deployment of more than 200 officers from desk jobs, detective bureaus and specialized units to join under-staffed street patrols is one of the highlights of a sweeping plan drawn up by the police consultants who were announced last week to stop the bleeding at the NOPD.

The 10-day analysis by former New York police commanders Fausto Pichardo and Thomas Conforti includes some changes that were previously announced by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, such as replacing Arlinda Westbrook as the commander of the Public Integrity Bureau.

But the bulk of the 50 recommendations in the nine-page summary report deal with putting more 212 additional uniformed cops on the street, pro-actively patrolling the city’s crime hot-spots.

“The re-allocation of commissioned officers to provide patrol support is unavoidable,” the report states. “No one is exempt, regardless of rank or assignment. Staffing levels on the street must rise to a level in which officers are safe.”

In one of the consultants’ boldest recommendations, they note that if the first wave of re-deployments “is not adequate” they suggest closing the 2nd district and re-deploying those officers to the 1st and 6th districts.

“With less than 950 commissioned officers, it is not uncommon to have a response time approaching three hours for a non-priority 911 call,” the report states. “This is unacceptable to the residents of New Orleans. The simple expectations that the police will arrive when you call them is not a current reality in New Orleans.”

Among the sweeping re-deployment recommendations is assigning 40 reserve officers to the high-crime 5th and 7th districts, putting captains who aren’t district commanders on night duty in each district for a 24/7 command presence and re-assigning 40 officers now working in specialized units such as the mounted, K-9 and motorcycles divisions.

“With attrition and recruitment also at critical levels, the department must move from the specialization model of past days to an ‘everyone must pitch in’ model,” the report states.

But incentives to retain officers and recruit new ones is another major emphasis in the report. Those ideas, some previously announced by Cantrell and Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson include making overtime part of officers’ pensions, expand health insurance to include family members and offer student loan forgiveness.

Other proposals may generate more controversy.

For example, the consultants recommend reviewing “the folders to recently disqualified candidates to determine if the vetting is too stringent.”

The report, based on visits to police districts, attendance at commander’s meetings and tours of the city’s neighborhoods, uses strong language in the portrayal of the city’s bleak crime picture and depleted police force.

“Recent national news reports have sounded the alarm that New Orleans is now the homicide capital of the nation. Headlines such as these can be devastating to the tourist and business economies,” the report states. “Action must be taken NOW if there is ever a chance to save the city and bring the reputation of being a city where tourists can come to party and celebrate and not become victims.”