NOPD removes SUV from Bayou St. John, finds man dead in backseat

Police say a resident found a black SUV submerged in Bayou St. John on Sunday around 6:34 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one man dead near Bayou St. John.

Police say a resident found a black SUV submerged in Bayou St. John at the intersection of Wisner Trail and Filmore Avenue on Sunday around 6:34 a.m. The NOPD dive team arrived at the scene and removed the vehicle from Bayou St. John.

After removing the vehicle, officers found a 27-year-old man in the backseat of the SUV. EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Orleans Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will officially identify the victim in this incident upon completion of the autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Mike Baldassaro at 504-658-6030.