NOPD search for man missing since last July

Police said 49-year-old Akinwunmi Chaplin was last seen in July 2021
Credit: NOPD
Akinwunmi Chaplin

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man missing since mid-2021.

Police said 49-year-old Akinwunmi Chaplin was last seen last July but the person that reported him missing said Nov. 2021 was the last time they were in contact. According to NOPD, Chaplin was believed to be in St. Tammany Parish at that time.

Chaplin hasn't been seen or heard from since then.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

