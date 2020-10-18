NOPD searching for missing teenager from fifth district

The juvenile is known to play drums in the French Quarter.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Noble Faarooq Miles also known as "Malik," was last seen in the 1300 block of Mandeville Street the morning October 16.

Miles is described as a black male, with short black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot-6, weighing about 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Plessy” in green lettering.

Noble is known to play drums in the French Quarter.

Miles is believed to be with his mother, Lisa Marie Miles, who does not have custody over him.

Anyone with information on Noble Faarooq Miles or his mother should call Fifth District detectives at 504-658-5050.

