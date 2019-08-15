The New Orleans Police are looking for a mother and her baby who they say have both been missing for a week.

Police said someone has reported Dellicia Honore, 42, and her six-month-old daughter Solici Honore have been missing since leaving her mother’s home on the morning of August 8. Police say that Honore could be traveling to a relative's home in Texas.

Dellicia Honore is described as a black female standing about 4’11” and weighing about 105 pounds.

Solcil Honore is described as a black female about 2’0” tall and weighing about 25 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.