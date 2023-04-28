NOPD searching for suspects after armed robbery at Gentilly Boulevard business

Police say it happened at 2:23 a.m. Both suspects entered the business with firearms

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and finding two suspects in an armed robbery that happened overnight

Police say it happened at 2:23 a.m. in the 2000 block of Gentilly Boulevard. The two suspects entered the business with firearms. Investigators say the suspects took money from the cash register and bottles of alcohol before fleeing the scene in a vehicle described as a silver Kia Soul.

Police did not release any license plate information.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. If you wish to report information anonymously, you can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.