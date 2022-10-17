NOPD searching for two missing teens

NOPD is asking for your help in searching for two teens that have been reported missing from New Orleans over the weekend.

15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.

NOPD is also searching for 14-year-old Reco Williams. According to investigators, his grandmother last saw him leaving their home in the 1500 block of Bodenger Boulevard in the McDonough area of Algiers on Sunday. They say he has not been seen or heard from since. Police have not yet provided a photo of Reco.

NOPD has not mentioned if these two disappearances are related in any way.

If you have seen Johani or have any information on her possible whereabouts, contact NOPD at 504-821-2222 or make an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111, or toll free at (504) 1-877-903-7867.

If you have seen Reco or have any information on his whereabouts, call Fourth District Detectives at 504-658-6045. You can also call Crimestoppers at the number mentioned above. You can also email NOPDTIPS@nola.gov.