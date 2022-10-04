NOPD searching for woman, missing for over a week

NOPD is asking for your help in finding 29-year-old Yanary Lisbeth Amaya Alvarado, who was last seen September 26.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are asking for your help in searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week.

Yanary Lisbeth Amaya Alvarado was last seen in her home at 6 p.m. on September 26, according to the person who reported her missing. Since then, her family has not seen or heard from her.

Alvarado is a Hispanic female, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, and no shoes.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, call NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.