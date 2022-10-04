x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Orleans

NOPD searching for woman, missing for over a week

NOPD is asking for your help in finding 29-year-old Yanary Lisbeth Amaya Alvarado, who was last seen September 26.
Credit: NOPD First District

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are asking for your help in searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week.

Yanary Lisbeth Amaya Alvarado was last seen in her home at 6 p.m. on September 26, according to the person who reported her missing. Since then, her family has not seen or heard from her.

Alvarado is a Hispanic female, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, and no shoes.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, call NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

National Night Out Against Crime returns to Louisiana for the first time since pandemic

Before You Leave, Check This Out