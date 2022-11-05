x
Orleans

NOPD searching for missing person who left medical facility without being discharged

The NOPD is searching for Dennis Calabro, who went missing on November 5.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who went missing from a medical facility in the 1400 block of General Taylor Street on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release.

Dennis Calabro left the medical facility without being discharged, police said. He was last seen wearing a white tank-top, camouflage shorts and yellow socks.

"Anyone with additional information on Dennis Calabro's whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060," the press release said.

