NOPD searching for missing person who left medical facility without being discharged

The NOPD is searching for Dennis Calabro, who went missing on November 5.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who went missing from a medical facility in the 1400 block of General Taylor Street on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release.

Dennis Calabro left the medical facility without being discharged, police said. He was last seen wearing a white tank-top, camouflage shorts and yellow socks.