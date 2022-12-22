Interim-superintendent Michelle Woodfork sworn in as NOPD Chief Ferguson retires

Ferguson retired after four years as the New Orleans Police Department’s Superintendent and 24 years in the department.

NEW ORLEANS — Former NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson took his “final walk” as New Orleans’ top cop Thursday, getting his public send off from city leaders and police officers.

Soon after, Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork was sworn in.

“As we serve in public service, not just police, not just fire, not just EMS … as we serve what appears to be independently in these shoes, we have a family that serves also,” Ferguson said. “We have a village that pushes us as far as they possibly can and I want to thank you … for pushing me.”

Ferguson retired after four years as the New Orleans Police Department’s Superintendent and 24 years in the department. It was a stint punctuated by a disastrous building collapse near the French Quarter, two hurricanes, a pandemic, dwindling police manpower and a violent crime surge that put residents and politicians on edge.

Capt. Michelle Woodfork was sworn in as the department’s interim superintendent after Ferguson’s retirement ceremony.

"I'm here to fight for you. We're here for you," Woodfork said. "All I've ever wanted to do is save my city, make it safe for citizens... It's more than public safety. We want to give you a life that you want. it's important that very aspect of New Orleans is good and we can't do that without our great citizens. They make that happen. We jazz up everything."

Woodfork, a 32-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, will serve while a consultant conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that the city will bring in a consultant to conduct a search, which she said will also include candidates from inside the department, like Woodfork, who she believes are qualified to become the next superintendent.