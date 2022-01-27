Police need help finding teen missing since Jan. 19

Derrick Cooper Jr. ran away from school after learning school administrators were going to call his parents about a disciplinary action on Jan. 19

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old student was last seen at his school on Jan. 19, and the New Orleans Police Department is asking the public for help: Have you seen this teen?

His name is Derrick Cooper Jr., and police describe him as a 5-foot-7-inches-tall Black male, weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, a purple tie, gray pants, and black shoes.

The young man ran away from school on Jan. 19 after he was told school administrators were going to contact his parents about disciplinary action, a police spokesperson wrote in Thursday's release.

Police did not say what school Cooper ran away from.

Anyone with additional information on Derrick Cooper Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information may be released further into the investigation.