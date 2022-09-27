NOPD working with Texas police department to find missing teacher Michelle Reynolds

Her husband found her car in New Orleans with all of her belongings inside, but she was nowhere to be found. Her husband says her disappearance is a mystery.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed Tuesday they are working with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas to search for Michelle Reynolds, whose car was reportedly found in New Orleans.

Reynolds, a language arts teacher in Alvin, TX, was reported missing on a community Facebook page on Saturday. She has not been seen or heard from since Thursday afternoon, according to KHOU. NOPD has since confirmed that she has been reported missing.

"She said that she was going to get something to eat and she never returned" her husband, Michael Reynolds, told KHOU.

Michael said he used a geo-location device to track Michelle's dark grey Lexus SUV of an unspecified model, which showed it was in New Orleans. He and her brother drove to New Orleans and found the vehicle with her personal items inside, but Michelle nowhere to be found, according to KHOU. It's unknown where in the city the car was found.

"We were able to unlock the car and found that her personal items were still in the vehicle but she was not in the vehicle," Michael told KHOU. "Her phone has not been used. Her phone was in the car. Her phone did have charge but it was turned off."

Michael has since returned to Houston to take care of his three children. "Please be on the lookout for Michelle. We love her and miss her dearly. We're doing everything we can to bring her home safe," he said.

The original Facebook post says Michelle has a connection to Louisiana. NOPD has not confirmed that she has a connection to Louisiana.

Michelle is 48 years old, 5’10,” with a thin build. She is white, medium complexion, with blond hair and brown eyes.

A spokesperson for NOPD says they have "no further information available on our end." If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, call the police.