NORD announces which pools will be open on the Fourth of July

Five city pools will be open on Tuesday for Independence Day.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission announced which pools will be open on July 4.

The schedule has been modified since July 4 is on a Tuesday:

Federal City outdoor pool on 2200 Constitution St., in the Westbank

Rosenwald outdoor pool on 1120 S. Broad St, in Mid-City

Lyons outdoor pool, 624 Louisiana Ave.

Pradat outdoor pool: 7200 Dreaux Ave., in New Orleans East

Sanchez indoor pool: 1616 Fats Domino Ave., in the Lower Ninth Ward

NORD plans to keep these pools open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can find schedules for regular NORD hours here.