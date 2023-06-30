x
Orleans

NORD announces which pools will be open on the Fourth of July

Five city pools will be open on Tuesday for Independence Day.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission announced which pools will be open on July 4.

The schedule has been modified since July 4 is on a Tuesday: 

  • Federal City outdoor pool on 2200 Constitution St., in the Westbank 
  • Rosenwald outdoor pool on 1120 S. Broad St, in Mid-City 
  • Lyons outdoor pool, 624 Louisiana Ave.
  • Pradat outdoor pool: 7200 Dreaux Ave., in New Orleans East
  • Sanchez indoor pool: 1616 Fats Domino Ave., in the Lower Ninth Ward

NORD plans to keep these pools open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can find schedules for regular NORD hours here.

 

