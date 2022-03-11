NTSB says pilot lost control for unknown reasons in plane crash that killed Nancy Parker

A witness said the plane was "unstable" and "wiggling" and that they heard the engine sputtering on take off, according to the NTSB.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Transportation and Safety Board released its final report on the plane crash that claimed the lives of New Orleans TV Anchor Nancy Parker and the pilot, Franklin Augustus.

According to the NTSB, the crash was caused by "a loss of control for undetermined reasons."

The crash occurred on Aug. 16, 2019 as Nancy Parker was doing a story on Augustus. According to the NTSB, Augustus called the control tower to request a return to the runway just after taking off, but didn't say why. He was cleared to land, but lost control and crashed before the plane could turn around.

A witness said the plane was "unstable" and "wiggling" and that they heard the engine sputtering on take off, according to the NTSB.

Parker was the lone passenger in the plane.

Nancy Parker’s 30-year career in broadcast journalism, including 25 years at WVUE Fox 8, earned her some of the industry’s top awards and a reputation as a journalist who covered hard news, but with tremendous heart.

Augustus was the chairman of a Louisiana chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Inc., an organization dedicated to the memory of the African American pilots and those who trained them during World War II at Tuskegee Army Air Field.