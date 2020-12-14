Nuns crowdfund to turn Central City shotgun into a Mardi Gras float

“I love the excitement. I love to see people get excited. Sister Mary Lou is like, one of the die-hards. This city was made for her,” said Sister Julie Marsh.

NEW ORLEANS — A pair of Catholic sisters are looking for a little faith -- and $10,000.

They're hoping to crowd-fund enough money for a special Mardi Gras project at their home in Central City.

There’s an empty lot at South Saratoga in Central City that sister Mary Lou Specha has big plans for.

“Now, we’re going to make the house a float. And we can use the whole side of the house to really be able to get the full effect of it,” said Sister Mary Lou Specha.

She and Sister Julie Marsh are Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary from Dubuque, Iowa. They moved here years ago for their ministry with the homeless at Hotel Hope in Central City.

And now, they’re pretty big fans of Mardi Gras.

“When the Mayor said we weren’t going to have Mardi Gras, my heart sank. It really did. Because I look forward to January 6th every year, and really celebrate it fully until Ash Wednesday,” said Sister Mary Lou Specha.

Now they’re crowdfunding an effort to turn their shotgun home into a showstopper. Hoping to raise 10-thousand dollars to participate in the “hire a Mardi Gras artist” project.

“The creativity and the imaginative spirit of New Orleans. We just can’t stay home and close our drapes,” said Sister Mary Lou.

The Krewe of Red Beans has partnered with Mardi Gras artists to bring joy and jobs to next year’s carnival. The cost of turning a house into a float is 10-thousand dollars, and they hope to transform 40 homes.

Artist Caroline Thomas, a float artist, told Eyewitness News that the 2021 season had been shaping up to be a hard one for float designers.

“I work as a designer and a float painter, and I started working a week after Mardi Gras and not being able to have that work for the upcoming year is going to be a major issue for a lot of these workers.”

Krewe of Red Beans organizer Devin De Wulf said he’s rooting for the sisters to raise the funds.

“I’m cheering for her, and hopefully others help her out and donate and she can get one of those houses that we decorate,” De Wulf said.

Sister Mary Lou has an idea for the design, inspired by the founder of their religious order, who carried a lantern through dark times in Ireland.

With the help of their GoFundMe page, the sisters have faith they’ll soon be spreading Mardi Gras joy to Central City.

“I have no doubt that this is going to happen,” said Sister Julie.

